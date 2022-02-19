Our Company

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others.

View All Brands

Latest News

View All News

Spotlight

Wonka

Only in Theaters December 15.

Photo of Wonka

The Color Purple

Only in Theaters December 25.

Photo of The Color Purple

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

Premiering Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8|7c on Food Network

Photo of Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown

New episodes Sundays on Food Network.

Photo of The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown

Fixer Upper: The Hotel

New episodes Wednesdays on Magnolia Network and streaming on Max.

Photo of Fixer Upper: The Hotel

Julia

New episodes Thursdays on Max.

Photo of Julia

Chopped: Julia Child’s Kitchen

New episodes Tuesdays on Food Network.

Photo of Chopped: Julia Child’s Kitchen

The Gilded Age

New episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and streaming on Max.

Photo of The Gilded Age

Our Flag Means Death

Season 2 now streaming on Max.

Photo of Our Flag Means Death

Rap Sh!t

New episodes Thursdays on Max.

Photo of Rap Sh!t

Starstruck

Season 3 now streaming on Max.

Photo of Starstruck

Dune: Part 2

Only in Theaters March 1, 2024.

Photo of Dune: Part 2

And Just Like That…

Season 2 now streaming on Max.

Photo of And Just Like That…

Work With Us

The makers, the storytellers, the world's greatest creators. We're bringing together the scripted and the unscripted, the local and the global, the timely and the timeless. Taking the world's greatest possibilities and making them a reality. Creating impact, inspiring imagination, and building connections. Here you can succeed, here you are supported, here you are celebrated.

Warner Bros. Discovery hires talent across the globe and offers career-defining positions, carefully curated benefits, and the tools to realize your best self.

From brilliant creatives to technology trailblazers and beyond, work with us.

Explore opportunities across all of our award-winning brands and businesses.

Search Careers